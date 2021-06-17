No party can manage Ghana's economy better than NPP - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says Ghanaians should not lose confidence in President Nana Akufo-Addo stressing he and his government are the best ever to develop Ghana.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Wednesday morning, Kwamena Duncan noted that the Akufo-Addo administration is working assiduously to restore the economy.



He urged Ghanaians not to pay attention to opposition to the President's governance.



He noted that, due to the Coronavirus impact, there will be some economic slowdown, but the government is fully committed to improving the living conditions of Ghanaians, therefore has got what it takes to revamp the economy.

To him, there is no better government than the government of the New Patriotic Party.



"We must continue to believe in the Akufo-Addo government as a nation. There is debate about it and if you will be objective, in terms of management of Ghana's economy, no party that comes into government can manage the country effectively than the NPP," he said.



