No party has been more successful than the NDC in the 4th republic - Haruna Iddrisu

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The NDC party is 30 years

NDC gives Ghana three presidents in 4th republic

We are certain NDC will win election 2024, Haruna

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) achievements as a political achiever in the current republic of Ghana cannot be contested.

He explained that the NDC, through its participation in major political events in the country since 1992, has proven that it towers over all others in achievements under the fourth republic.

Haruna Iddrisu was speaking during the NDC’s 30th anniversary event in Accra on Thursday, June 10, 2022.

He added that this is something even the people in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) know and cannot deny.

“To the Ghanaian people to the New Patriotic Party, I say without any fear of contradiction, that there is no political party as successful as the NDC under the fourth republic. I say without fear of contradiction that no political party that has contributed to the economic, social and democratic transformation of our country than the National Democratic Congress

“… the National Democratic Congress has contributed immensely to Ghana becoming a beacon of hope and the champion of democracy in Africa and in West Africa by facilitating and participating in all the best political traditions that have happened from 2001 through 2005 to 2009 to 2024 that we are certain that the NDC would capture political power,” he said.

The NDC was established by the late former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on June 10, 1992.

The party has since produced two presidents since Rawlings, namely John Evans Atta Mills, and John Dramani Mahama.

Watch him speak about it below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
