No position is permanent – Former FGCI President

Most Rev. Samuel N. Mensah

Former President of Full Gospel Church International (FGCI) Most Rev. Samuel N. Mensah in a sermon he delivered on Sunday, 11th September 2022, at the Emmanuel Mensah Chapel of the Church in Tema Community 1, admonished political leaders to use their positions of influence to develop and transform the lives of the people they serve.

Drawing lessons from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Most Rev. Mensah admonished the congregation that every position one occupies in this life should be used to improve the lives of the people one serves.



He noted that people get to certain positions in life and instead of using such positions to influence society positively, end up abusing those that they serve.



He, therefore, admonished political leaders especially, public officials and other corporate leaders to use the power and the influence they wield in society wisely to improve and better the lives of others.



According to Most Rev. Mensah, people in positions of authority are to be guided by these five things:



-To be fair to all people

-To be firm in your decisions and application of the rules and policies



-To be frank with the people



-To be flexible with the people



-To foster unity among the people



He indicated, “Your position is for the service of the people. You don’t use your position to amass wealth at the expense of the people.”

In his view, “our political leaders to a large extent, have succeeded in weakening and paralysing our institutions of accountability including the Judiciary, thereby using their position of influence to create, loot and share the nation’s resources and believe they cannot be held responsible because the justice system will favour them.”



In concluding his sermon, Most Rev. Mensah quoted Genesis 18: 25: "… God will not …slay the righteous with the wicked… Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right?



He further stated, “There will be a day of reckoning. The day of judgment is not only hereafter but also they will pay on earth. God has a way of judging them here on earth on behalf of the people and that judgment is coming soon. The day of judgement will visit them in various forms."



According to him the day of judgement will among other things be expressed through the people.



He cautioned, “The judicial system can shield them, but God’s judicial system will not shield them.”