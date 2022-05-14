3
No president is a Father Christmas to fund their own campaign - Majority Leader

Kyei Mensah Bonsu 345 Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the Majority Leader in Parliament

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader speaks about corruption and political campaigning

The president will not take money directly from the country, Majority Leader

It will be difficult to fight corruption, Majority Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has indicated that there is no way anyone running for political office would use their own money for the campaign, stressing that they are not Father Christmas'.

He explained further that even in the case that they do, there is always the time when they recoup their investments, reports mynewsgh.com.

He admitted that most political campaigns are usually funded by other people who expect favours from the politicians when they win power.

“The president of course is not a Father Christmas. People helped him win power and the president will not take money directly from the country but will award contracts to these people. In those instances, it can be observed that the initial amount for the contract might be increased by a small margin in order for the contractors to make profit. These things happen in our political system,” he said.

The MP, who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs also indicated that corruption will continue to be in the country if politicians like him fail to stop living lavishly.

He also said that corruption is not a thing that would become extinct in the country anytime soon.

“When people say there is too much corruption in the country, they should know that corruption will be in our country if we don’t stop some of these things, corruption will continue to be with us. It will be difficult to fight corruption,” he added.

