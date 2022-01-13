No president worked harder than Akufo-Addo at his age – Oppong-Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo is the hardest-working president for his age

He is concerned about jostling for his position as next NPP flagbearer



He remains true to his promises despite being his final term



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister for Information has averred that Ghana hasn’t seen a harder working president within the current age bracket of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the president is even keener on executing his agenda despite winning re-election and thus not subject to another vote.



“This is a president whose agenda on this second term is clear cut and he is keen on executing it. I have never seen a harder working president even at this age. Tell me a harder president who was working at this age literally crisscrossing the country on a daily,” he stated in an interview on Citi TV.

He disclosed that at the time of granting the interview, Akufo-Addo was in Kumasi to attend to the business of the state.



“This is not a president who is relaxed that he has won a second term and therefore ‘yentie obiaa.’ We saw presidents in their first term who adopted that attitude,” he added.



Oppong-Nkrumah also spoke about the importance of presidential aspirants in the party to execute their roles in government properly because the 2024 polls will depend on the Akufo-Addo terms.



He is also upbeat that the New Patriotic Party, NPP, stands a good chance of breaking the eight – in reference to winning a third consecutive term in office and having the President hand over power to an NPP successor.



Under the Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, handed over to NPP’s John Agyekum Kufuor in 2001, Kufuor handed over to John Evans Atta Mills in 2009 and Mahama handed over to Akufo-Addo in 2017.