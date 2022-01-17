No previous Speaker has had half of the police cover Bagbin has – Majority hits hard at Speaker

Alban Bagbin is mocked by some of his security detail

Military attaches with Alban Bagbin withdrawn

Majority Caucus breaks silence on military withdrawal from Speaker of Parliament’s office



Majority Caucus details security of Alban Bagbin



The Majority in Parliament has broken its silence on the raging issue of the withdrawal of some military security detail of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, stating that even without that, the current head of the House has had the best police cover ever.



In a statement issued by the Majority Caucus, Parliament of Ghana, it spelt out the arrangements for Speakers of Parliament, providing the breakdown of the current security detail that is available to Alban Bagbin.



“The police protection for Rt. Hon. A,S.K. Bagbin have always been in place. He has four police officers in his known residence. He has three police officers in his secretariat and he has five other policemen in and around the Speaker's office block any day any time. Indeed, none of the previous Speakers had half of the police cover as has been accorded Rt. Hon, Bagbin. It must be emphasised for the record that Rt. Hon, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been served with the largest number of security personnel for his protection that none of the previous Speakers had,” the statement said in part.

The statement also highlights a number of issues that the Majority found disturbing and disappointed in, with regards to how the Speaker of Parliament has received the good gesture they have accorded him.



The group called Alban Bagbin “unappreciative” of all of these gestures, questioning why he decides to leave the jurisdiction without the knowledge of the Office of the President, especially when that same Office has made things available for him that previous Speakers of Parliament never got the chance to enjoy.



“Following from the principle of bending backwards to accommodate the Speaker, the Minister for Defence has on occasions availed Casa-Air Plane and Helicopters to carry the Speaker to his Region and home village. Again, when the Speaker was invited to Nigeria the Presidential jet was placed at his disposal. These facilities have not been accorded the previous Speakers. It does appear that the Rt. Hon. Bagbin is unappreciative of these gestures from the state,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



