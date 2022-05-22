No propaganda can derail NPP’s Election 2024 victory - Communications Director 

Abubakari Yakubu, newly-appointed Sunyani East Constituency Communications Director

Source: GNA

Abubakari Yakubu, the newly-appointed Sunyani East Constituency Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party ((NPP) says no political propaganda can derail the Party’s sterling achievements and stop it from winning the Election 2024.

He emphasised the eight-year cycle governance of the country's democratic dispensation had not been good for the nation, putting development back and forth, saying, the NPP was now determined to break the ‘jinx” and continue with its laudable policies and programmes to build a better Ghanaian society.



Mr Yakubu emphasised Sunyani residents and Ghanaians were aware of the level of development witnessed in the country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, saying such achievements would subsequently translate into votes in the next general election.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Yakubu, popularly known as 'Baba Amando" encouraged President Akufo-Addo and his government to ignore political detractors who might find ‘ways and means’ to use political propaganda to make the NPP unpopular in the eyes of the electorate.



He said President Akufo-Addo, the NPP in general as well as Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive must, thus, concentrate on achieving their visions for the nation and building a better society for all.



Mr Yakubu said advancement in technology and improved infrastructure alone, such as networks, educational and health facilities in the Sunyani East constituency in particular, had made the NPP more attractive, and expressed the hope that government's efforts towards the post COVID-19 economic recovery would succeed to bring smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

"I really understand the current economic situation in the country is not all that good. But certainly, the national economy will bounce back by the close of 2022. There is currently global economic downturn, things are not moving well as expected globally, but our sacrificial President is doing everything possible to make life comfortable for the ordinary citizen," he stated.



Mr Yakubu hoped 2023 would be a year of an unprecedented economic growth and prosperity for all, and advised Ghanaians to maintain their hopes in the government, sacrifice a little and support President Akufo-Addo to chart a prosperous course of development for the country.



He observed it would be politically and economically suicidal for Ghanaians to be swayed and change over political power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024, saying the NDC had nothing new or good to offer the good people of Ghana.



"It is always difficult to build what somebody has already destroyed. The NPP has laid back foundation and any attempt to push the Party back to opposition would have serious repercussions on all of us and we must therefore move forward to push the development of the nation to the next level," Mr Yakubu stated.



As a stronghold of the NPP, the Communications Director promised Sunyani East Constituency executives of the Party would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the NPP retained the parliamentary seat and add more votes to the presidential ballot as well in 2024.

He said Election 2024 was just around the corner and the Sunyani East constituency executives had re-focused and initiated realistic strategies to enable Party members to reach out to sell the ideologies and philosophies as well as the achievements of the NPP to particularly the masses at the grassroots level and canvass for more votes for the Party.



Mr Yakubu indicated the polling stations and constituencies of the NPP remained the strong pillars of the Party, and underlined the need for the Party leadership to resource the executives at those levels to be able to reach out to and woo floating voters into the NPP to enhance its fortunes in the Election 2024.



He also appealed to the NPP communicators to conduct issue-based campaigns on the airwaves so that attempts by the NDC communicators to sway them off the track of issues-based campaign would not succeed.