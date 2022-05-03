No propaganda can derail our achievements, narrow our fortunes in Election 2024 - NPP Communications Director

File photo of the NPP flag

Mr. Abubakari Yakubu, the newly appointed Sunyani East Constituency Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party ((NPP) says no political propaganda can derail the sterling achievements and stop the party from winning Election 2024.

He emphasised the eight-year cycle in the country's democratic government had not been good for the nation, putting development back and forth, saying the NPP was now determined to break the jinx and continue with its laudable policies and programmes to build a better society.



He emphasized Sunyani residents in particular, and Ghanaians, in general, were aware of the level of development witnessed in the country, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, saying such achievements would subsequently, translate into votes in the next general election.



Speaking in an interview with Journalists in Sunyani, Mr Yakubu, popularly known as 'Baba Amando" therefore asked President Akufo-Addo and his government to ignore political detractors who might find 'ways and means' and use political propaganda to make the NPP unpopular in the eyes of the electorate.



Instead, he called on the President, the NPP in general as well as Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the MP for Sunyani East, and Mr. Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive to concentrate on achieving their visions for the nation and building a better society for all.



Mr. Yakubu said advancements in technology and improved infrastructure alone, such as networks, educational and health facilities in the Sunyani East constituency, in particular, had made the NPP more attractive and expressed the hope that the government's efforts toward the post-COVID-19 economic recovery would succeed to bring smiles in the faces of Ghanaians.

"I really understand current economic situation in the country is not all that good. But believe me, the national economy will bounce back by the close of 2022. There is currently a global economic downturn, things are not moving well as expected globally, but our sacrificial President is doing everything possible to make life comfortable for the ordinary citizenry", he stated.



Mr. Yakubu said from all indications 2023 would be a year of unprecedented economic growth and prosperity for all, and advised Ghanaians to maintain their hopes in the government, sacrifice a little and support President Akufo-Addo to chart the course of development.



He observed it would be politically and economically suicidal for Ghanaians to be swayed and change over political power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024, saying the NDC had nothing new or good to offer the good people of Ghana.



"It is always difficult to build what somebody has already destroyed. The NPP has laid back foundation and any attempt to push the party back to opposition would have serious repercussions on all of us and we must therefore move forward to bring the development of the nation to the next level", Mr. Yakubu stated.



As a stronghold of the NPP, the Communications Director promised Sunyani East constituency executives of the party would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the NPP retained the parliamentary seat and add more votes to the presidential ballot as well in 2024.

He said Election 2024 was just around the corner and the Sunyani East constituency executives had re-focus and put in place realistic strategies to enable party members to reach out to sell the ideologies and philosophies as well as the achievements of the NPP to particularly the masses at the grassroots level and canvass for more votes for the party.



Mr. Yakubu indicated the polling stations and constituencies of the NPP remained the strong pillars of the party and underlined the need for the party leadership to adequately resource the executives at that level to be able to reach out to and woo floating voters into the NPP to enhance its fortunes in the Election 2024.



He also appealed to the NPP communicators to conduct issue-based campaigns on the airwaves to be guarded so that attempts by the NDC communicators to sway them from issues-based campaigns would not succeed.



"The NDC communicators have nothing new to say. They are aware of the development path we are threading and we should not allow them to dissuade us to their path of dirty electioneering. We must rather concentrate on our achievements and our vision for the nation", Mr. Yakubu added.