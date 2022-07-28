No registration no service! – NCA affirms ahead of July 31 SIM registration deadline

The deadline for SIM registration was moved from March 31 to July 31

While several members of the Ghanaian public remain anxious over the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise, the National Communication Authority has affirmed that there will be no extension of its stipulated deadline.

After fixing a deadline for March 31 this year, the NCA announced an extension of its deadline to July 31, 2022.



With a few days remaining to the deadline, several concerns have been raised about the constraints faced by millions of Ghanaians with regards to access of the Ghana Card which is the mandatory document required for the registration.



But in a recent update on its Facebook page, the NCA has affirmed that persons who fail to register their SIM cards after July 31 will have their phone numbers deactivated.



“No registration, no service. Register your SIM Card before 31st July, 2022,” the NCA shared the notice on its Facebook page.



This is contrary to expectations that the ministry of communications through the NCA will announce an extension to the deadline in consideration of the challenges faced by citizens to acquire their Ghana Cards.

Watch the new episode of People and Places below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



GA/WA