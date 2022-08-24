No righteous person can stay abroad, even pastors can’t preach against corruption and prostitution - Evangelist Bright

Germany-based Ghanaian evangelist Bright Dartey

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian evangelist, Bright Dartey has stated that no righteous person is living abroad, and pastors are unable to preach about their wrongdoings.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Evangelist Bright mentioned that among the Ghanaian community in Germany, no man is genuine because they all may have lied at some point to get a chance to stay. He added that even the men of God expected to be Christlike fail at this.



“I find it funny when a Ghanaian living in Germany complains about corruption in Ghana. There is no genuine person abroad, whether you’re a bishop or archbishop. You can’t live here without lying. Even if you’re an archangel, you will lie to stay here,” he said.



Moreover, Evangelist Bright shared his journey on how he ended up in Germany from Russia. Mr. Dartey revealed that he worked in Russia for a while and decided to leave for the UK or US.

“I lost the connection in both countries, so I had to go to Germany instead. I got a visa to Poland and stayed with a friend for a while. To cross the border to Germany, we swam across a river and climbed a very tall wall. Then we got a taxi to Berlin luckily we didn’t meet any officers. Otherwise, we’d have had to seek asylum or risk deportation.”



According to Evangelist Bright, a church elder threatened to report him to immigration because many of the church members became fond of him more.



“So I pledged to God that if he provides me with documents, I will be the first evangelist to preach on the streets of Germany. When I got it, He opened a lot of doors for me. I travelled to the US, Canada, and other countries to preach the word,” he added.