No soldier involved in Buipe car snatching – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied reports suggesting that a soldier was involved in an alleged armed robbery attack in Tamale.



According to them, the suspect who was captured in a viral video wearing military camouflage is not a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces.



“The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to several videos and pictures on various social media platforms of the arrest of a car snatching syndicate at Buipe who are alleged to have attacked and snatched a car from a victim at Tamale. In the said videos and pictures, one of the suspects is seen wearing military camouflage uniform and has been described variously as a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the statement indicated.



On January, 23, the Ghana police arrested five suspected robbers in the Savannah Region following a robbery in Tamale.

In a viral video from the Police Station, the five suspects included a soldier allegedly attached to Burma Camp who was in military uniform.



The five robbery suspects were said to have snatched a Toyota Camry saloon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.



However, reports from the police suggest that the Police pursued them and succeeded in arresting them at Buipe.



The police found and retrieved among other things, a G3 Riffle and a pistol.



In a statement by the Acting Director Public Relations, Commander Andy La-Anyane, he indicated that there is a rise in the use of military camouflage by civilians to defraud people.



He however indicated that they are ready to work with the police to unravel the source of the military uniform in this particular incident, to stop sale of military uniforms across the country,

“We wish to state categorically that the suspect is not a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces. The Armed Forces is worried about the rising spate of impersonation by civilians, either wearing military uniforms or posting of fake pictures of themselves as military officers to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians. The unauthorised sale of military uniforms and military pattern gadgets by some vendors contributes to this state of affairs and is inimical to national security.”



