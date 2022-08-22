3
No spiritualist was brought to IPAC meetings – EC denies Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s claims

Jean Mensah 480x375 1.jpeg Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has denied claims by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, that its head brought spiritualists to Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

In a statement issued on August 22, 2022, the EC said that IPAC meetings are only attended by stakeholders in the elections, and at no point did Jean Mensa bring spiritualists to cast out demons.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement made by Mr. Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, to the effect that the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, brought spiritualists to an IPAC meeting to cast out demons.

“For the information of the general public, this is untrue. It never occurred. IPAC meetings are meant to discuss issues relating to Ghana’s electoral system. This is exactly what occurs there. IPAC meetings are attended by Political Parties, Civil Society and Development Partners,” parts of the statement read.

“We state categorically that Mr. Nketia’s assertion is not true and we challenge him to prove it,” the commission reiterated.

According to otecfmghana.com, Asiedu Nketia disclosed that the EC boss, at some point, brought some spiritualists to cast demons during IPAC meetings.

He said that the Jean Mensah-led EC during a meeting with some political parties engaged in some mysterious moves, including spiritual prayers to tame suspected demons at the meeting.

Read the full statement issued by the EC below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
