No state would want to harm its citizens, get vaccinated – Dennis Aboagye urges

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akuapem North

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akuapem North, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has appealed to all Ghanaians to make themselves available to take the vaccines as the government tries to defeat the virus.

He assured that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) as well as other partners would not act in ways to harm the people with the vaccines hence, yet-to-be inoculated persons must endeavor to do so.



Mr Aboagye noted while speaking on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Thursday, January 6 that there are several conspiracy theories all around the world surrounding the vaccine.



But, he said, ultimately the MoH, GHS have been charged with the responsibility to address the health concerns of the people.



“All of us as people must come together to advocate for and ensure that everybody gets vaccinated to protect the other, understand that some people have concerns".

“Even in my own extended family…There are so many conspiracy theories moving around. Every day you open your Whatsapp you are reading from one doctor in the Americas and another doctor in the Mexicos,” he said.



He added, “I think these are genuine concerns the people had to raise but ultimately, what we all need to understand is that the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have the ultimate responsibility to ensure that the health concerns of all citizens are fully catered for".



“I do not believe that there is any state that would want to indicate any form of health solutions that would wipe out their citizens or in any way incapacitate their citizens. So I am one person that always lookout for what the Ministry of Health or what the Ghana Health Service is saying.”