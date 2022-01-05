No surgery at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital as strike by Anaesthetists bites hard

Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

The nationwide strike action by anaesthetists, though in its early days, is beginning to have a dire impact on health delivery at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

The hospital, which has four operation theatres manned by seven anaesthetists, has had everything coming to a standstill due to the industrial action by the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA).



Upon a visit to the hospital by Empire News on Tuesday, January 4, three days after the strike took effect; it was realized that no surgery was underway.



Speaking to Empire News, the obviously disturbed Medical Director of the facility, Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, lamented that the strike action is having a toll on the execution of their mandate as the only referral health facility in the region.



According to Dr Tambil, the facility conducts between 5 to 20 surgeries daily but owing to the strike action, they have to refer the cases to other facilities in the country.

He revealed that even with the seven anaesthetists, the facility is challenged with the number of cases they have to deal with.



He is appealing to the factions, the Anaesthetists and the Ministry of Health to come to an agreement in order to prevent the impact of the strike action on the facility.



Meanwhile, as a mitigating measure to manage the situation, the hospital intends to call back one of its Doctor Anaesthetists, who is currently on leave with the other indisposed.