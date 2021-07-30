No susu for hospitals, killer roads but for Cathedral 'they wanted' - Lydia Forson jabs

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the appeal by government that Ghanaians contribute financially towards the building of a National Cathedral in the capital Accra.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday appealed to Ghanaians to help the government with fundraising eforts to help with the building of the proposed National Cathedral.



He said, government had acquired a short code to which citizens can donate GH¢100 each month towards the project.



But for Forson, it is worrying that the government will seek public support for such a project when it has yet to do so for hospital, for killer roads and for children studying under trees.



The post has attracted 80 retweets and 393 likes at the time of filing this report with most comments slamming the government for lacking in the area of priority.





Did I just hear that our government wants us to do susu for a cathedral THEY wanted and not us??!!



Not susu for hospitals oh

Not susu for roads killing people everyday

Not susu for students learning under trees oh



SUSU FOR A CATHERAL!! — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 29, 2021

Making the appeal during his Mid-Year Budget Review reading on July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said on the floor of Parliament that the objective of the fund-raiser is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.The initiative, according to the Finance Minister has been dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” which translates into "no amount is too small."The building of the Cathedral is a subject that sharply divides opinion in Ghana but the Finance Minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building,” he said in his speech.



He furthered that “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GH¢100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” he said.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house to join in the GH¢100/a month.”