No tolls: Road users appeal for speed ramps to reduce accidents

Government cancels tolls

Vehicle involved in accident on Accra-Tema Motorway



Reduce speed on motorways, Road users appeal



Some road users of the Accra-Tema Motorway have sent a passionate appeal to the government to, as a matter of urgency, construct speed ramps in place of the structures that used to serve as toll booths.



This came about after a team from GhanaWeb chanced on an accident at the toll booth from Accra towards Tema, from where a number of passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

Speaking with some angry motor riders who had massed up at the toll booth following the crash, they complained about the continuous spate of accidents on the Motorway due to the no tolling system recently instituted by the government.



They said that there is the need for something else to be done about the situation so that cars approaching the toll booths slow down, in order to reduce the crashes experienced around them.



Here are some of them:



