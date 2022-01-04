No vaccination, no entry: MoH turns clients away

Mninistry of Health turns away unvaccinated cients

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday denied persons without valid COVID-19 vaccination cards entry into its premises in line with the implementation of the mandatory vaccination policy.

The Minister of Health , Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, on December 1, 2021, in an update on the vaccination, entreated all government agencies and public institutions to enforce a "No Vaccination, No entry" policy from January 2022.



In the directive, staff of public institutions, as well as visitors, are required to show proof of vaccination before they are allowed access to the premises and offices.



The Ministry, today took lead in the implementation of the policy after a memorandum was issued to its staff in late December.



The memorandum directed that, “Effective Tuesday January 4, 2022, everybody, entering the Ministry of Health must be vaccinated before they are admitted into the MoH office building, valid vaccination cards would be required for entry.”



It said the directive was part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and create a conducive environment for all.

Consequently, scores of visitors, including journalists without vaccination cards were turned away at the Ministry's main entrance on Tuesday.



A security officer at the gate said they were instructed to strictly go by the directive.



"We are checking everyone, including our own staff. We have turned some people away and that is how it is going to be...," the Officer told GNA and directed the Reporter to read a public notice on the directive displayed at the entrance.



A few Ministries, Departments and Agencies have also displayed notices of "No Vaccination, No Entry" at their premises but are yet to implement the policy.



An Officer at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said they were putting measures in place for a full implementation of the policy and also waiting for an official announcement by the Minister of Health on the implementation.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, said although the directive was expected to take effect after December, "The month of Vaccination, the Minister will publicly announce when to start so we are waiting for the announcement.



“The plan is that after the vaccination month, we would do an assessment of vaccinations done in December and advise the Minister on what next,” he said.



Data available from the Extended Programme on Immunisation indicate that a total of 2,199,021 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the month of vaccination from December 1 to 23.



These comprise 981,630 doses of AstraZeneca, 310,129 doses of Moderna, 727,277 doses of Pfizer and 179,985 doses of Johnson and Johnson.



As of December 29th, last year, Ghana confirmed 145, 052 cases of COVID-19, had 11, 512 active cases, 1,055 new cases and recorded 1,303 deaths.