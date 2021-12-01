No vaccination, no hospital entry by December 31 2021 – GHS to Health workers

This is necessary to protect patients and staff from coronavirus

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Da-costa Aboagye has said health workers who are not vaccinated by December 31, 2021, would not be permitted to workplaces and hospital premises except they have a negative PCR test result.

He said this is necessary to protect patients and staff from COVID-19.



He added the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service are working through a comprehensive stakeholder engagement program to make sure health workers’ rights are respected within the legal framework to restrict people from workplaces if they are not vaccinated.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service will today 1st December 2021, launch a national covid-19 vaccination month to afford people including health workers the opportunity to get vaccinated.



Dr. Da Costa told Kasapa News’ Akokoraba Nyarko that the government through many efforts has brought in 12.3 million doses of vaccines, out of which 4million arrived within the last few weeks, and over 5million have gone into peoples arms.

He said during the initial segmentation of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, health workers for example were given priority at the time when the vaccines were not enough for everyone and if they do not take advantage of the vaccination month to get vaccinated then the only way for them to enter any hospital will be showing a negative PCR test result.



Dr. Da-costa Aboagye, therefore, advised health workers to take advantage of the vaccination month and get vaccinated.



According to the Ministry of Health’s website, 21% of the population has received at least a dose of the vaccine, and 7% are fully vaccinated.



