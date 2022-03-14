No wonder you lost the presidential election – Computer Man slams Kyiri Abosom

Osofo Kyiri Abosom denounces power of bible

Computer Man slams Kyiri Abosom



GUM party places third in 2020 presidential election



Founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man has furiously reacted to recent comments made by presidential candidate, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom.



Osofo Kyrir Abosom who contested and lost the 2020 presidential election on the ticket of his own Ghana Movement Union Movement (GUM), was recently captured in the news describing the holy bible as powerless.



In a series of media interviews, Reverend Andrews shared several opinions that has seen him come under fierce criticism by persons within the Christian faith.

Adding his voice to the list of his critics, Computer Man speaking on Oman Channel described Osofo Kyrir Abosom as a disappointment to God, adding that it is not shocking he failed in his presidential ambition.



“Kyiri Abosom has gone too far. Is this the same person who was seeking to win Ghana’s presidency? This shows God is not in support of an insane man ascending Ghana’s presidency. God actually looks at your utterances, your demeanour and mindset and sees that it will not be good for you to win.



“When you look at how Ghanaians accepted Kyiri Abosom when he started, he is the one pastor who has disappointed God seriously and he would not take it easy,” Computer Man added.



Before announcing his presidential ambition, Reverend Kwabena Andrews was popular for waging a war against idol worshiping.



He is said to have destroyed countless idols with the claim that it displeases God.

Despite gaining a little over 0.8% of the total votes in the 2020 elections, Kyrir Abosom came third out of twelve candidates falling behind candidates for the two main political parties in the country.



In his recent statement denouncing the power of the bible, Kyiri Abosom in an interview with Hello FM said “I believe in the soul in me. It is the spirit in me that works. What is in us is what works. Right now, God is using our dreams to work and not something that has happened in the past. Everything in the bible is just something that happened in the past. End of story. There is no power in it.



“We refer to the things in the bible but it has no power,” he added.



