Nobisco-Mariam hotel road users called for speed ramps to save lives

IMG 20220317 142425 Current state of the road

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region

Some pedestrians plying the Nobisco-Mariam hotel road in Tamale, are calling on the authorities to provide speed ranks on the road to help save lives and properties

The residents who spoke in an interview with the GhanaWeb on Thursday, March 17, 2022, said due to the lack of speed ramps on the road, vehicles are always on top speed, putting the lives of pedestrians and other road users at risk

"It will be good if they provide speed ramps, cars are always on top speed, at times one fears for his or her life when using the road," a pedestrian said.

"Our lives are in danger, the cars are speeding too much, see that car, see how is it running? They have to do something," another road user told GhanaWeb

"Last week, a car nearly knocked one boy down here, the boy was walking along the pedestrian lane and was trying to cross, but the rate at which the car was speeding, was scary," one of the road users said.

The pedestrians especially those who do business along the road, also called for the installation of streetlights to illuminate the street at night.

According to them, the street where the road is located is usually dark at night owing to no streetlights there, creating opportunities for unscrupulous persons to rob people of their valuables.

"At 10:30 pm, no one can use the road unless you also trust yourself, bad boys have taken over the place," a business owner on the road told GhanaWeb

The Nobisco-Mariam Hotel road is a linking road for people coming from Choggu to the Northern School of Business, to the Modern city hotel, and vice versa

The road is close to the agric area forest and the Nobisco forest, and it's sometimes used by people who are entering the Tamale city from Bolga and Wa or even Burkina Faso.

People who travel from Accra or Kumasi to Bolga, Wa, and the Sahel countries, also use the road to their destinations.

The pedestrian alleged that daily, many accidents are recorded on the road, hence the need for authorities to provide the speed ranks to help control the situation

