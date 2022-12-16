3
Nobody asked me not to contest Ofosu-Ampofo – Aseidu Nketiah refutes claims

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Johnson Asiedu Nketiah General Secretary NDC

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has disputed claims that some party bigwigs made an attempt to stop him from contesting the chairmanship position.

According to him, such allegations are baseless and have no factual stance, so people should disregard them.

“It’s a lie. Nobody asked me not to contest for the chairmanship position.

"It’s not true. Everyone who says or is saying that is telling a lie,” he said in an interview on UTV on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The General Secretary further denied that the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, tried to persuade him from the chairmanship race, stating that this strategy campaign is mostly facilitated by opponents.

In addition to that, Asiedu Nketiah asserted that he has the full support of the party for the chairmanship race.

His response follows allegations by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, that there have been attempts by NDC bigwigs to stop Asiedu Nketiah from competing with him, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the NDC goes to the polls on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

AM/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
