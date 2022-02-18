Nobody can ‘damparize’ me – Abronye DC

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly called Abronye DC, has stated that nobody can ‘damparize’ him.

According to him, the only way to tame him is to ‘arrest’ his spirit.



Speaking about his arrest on the Thursday edition of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Show, he said that; “I don’t believe there is anyone in this town who can damparize me. For me, if you want to kill my spirit then catch my spirit but if you arrest Abronye without arresting my spirit then you have done nothing”.



Describing his arrest as a populist one, he revealed that he would not be speaking out.



The Bono Regional Chair added that depending on your case, the police station and the law courts were created for humans and not animals.

Mr. Baffoe was invited for questioning on Tuesday, February 15, at the Police Headquarters after making comments ex-president John Mahama is linked to a alleged coup plot, which a #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, had threatened.



The Ghana Police Service confirmed that Abronye DC was subsequently arrested after he failed to substantiate his claims.



However, explaining his claims on the Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Show, he told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani that Mahama wrote an open letter in which he condemned President Akufo-Addo for the arrest of Mr. Baker-Vormawor, who threatened a coup if the e-levy is passed.



He further claimed that John Mahama supports Mr. Baker-Vormawor’s coup because the convener was a Senior Legal and Policy Advisor under Mahama and he [Mahama] has praised what #FixTheCountry members are doing at the Bawku Naaba’s Palace.