Nobody can sack me from NDC, I won't go - Koku Anyidoho

Claims that I have been sacked is propaganda to make me resign - Koku Anyidoho



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has reiterated that no individual in the party can sack him from the party.



According to him, he is a strong member of the party, hence claims that he was not, were mere propaganda aimed at forcing him to retire, asaaseradio.com reports.



He added that it was an individual in the party who stated that he had been sacked

He reiterated that he has not received any documentation to that effect.



“ ... We are talking about legal matters; you can get excited and run yourself horse on radio and say you’ve sacked Koku Anyidoho just for the propaganda purposes of it but they are other deeper ends of it. And if the idea was to run a propaganda bench and get me to get angry and say I’ve resigned from the NDC … I remain a staunch stoic of the NDC, it doesn’t lie on the tongue of one person to say he has sacked me,” Koku Anyidoho is reported to have said in an interview on Asaase Breakfast Show.



The former deputy general secretary in 2021 denied that he had been sacked by the NDC.



However, a letter dated July 27, 2021, from the party which was signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and addressed to Koku Anyidoho indicated that the has been expelled from the party.



"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to Article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of a statement from the party stated.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," it added.



