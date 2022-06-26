Nobody can stop the building of Nat'l Cathedral; we will build it to the glory of God — Charles Owusu

Former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu

Former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has bemoaned the criticisms levelled at the government by some factions regarding the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to him, Ghanaians talk too much and are trying to politicise the construction of the Cathedral, which should not be so.



In an Asempa FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Owusu said that Christians in Ghana deserve better, adding that they will not sit for politicians to stop the construction of a Cathedral to honour their God.

“Christianity is bigger than any political party. They (politicians) should not attempt to politicise the building of the Cathedral. We are building God’s house too and you want to politicise it. We will not allow it.



“Whether you like it or yes, I’m saying that the National Cathedral will be built to the glory of God. It does matter the noise; we will build it. Christians in this country deserve better, the insults are too much,” he said in Twi.



He further stated that the government should tell the people of Ghana that it is going to use state funds for the construction of the Cathedral.



“Government should be bold and tell us that it is building the Cathedral. If the Christian community does have money, the government should come out boldly and tell the country that it is committing GH¢350 million to build the Cathedral. What will happen if we use GH¢350 million to build the Cathedral? Will people die? What are they telling?” he questioned.



He added that the role of Christianity in the development of Ghana cannot be overestimated, saying that there will be no Ghana without Christianity.

