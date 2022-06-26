32
Menu
News

Nobody can stop the building of Nat'l Cathedral; we will build it to the glory of God — Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu 1?resize=768%2C590&ssl=1 Former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We talk too much in this country - Charles Owusu

Govt should come out and say boldly that it is building the Cathedral - Owusu

There will be no Ghana without Christianity

Former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has bemoaned the criticisms levelled at the government by some factions regarding the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, Ghanaians talk too much and are trying to politicise the construction of the Cathedral, which should not be so.

In an Asempa FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Owusu said that Christians in Ghana deserve better, adding that they will not sit for politicians to stop the construction of a Cathedral to honour their God.

“Christianity is bigger than any political party. They (politicians) should not attempt to politicise the building of the Cathedral. We are building God’s house too and you want to politicise it. We will not allow it.

“Whether you like it or yes, I’m saying that the National Cathedral will be built to the glory of God. It does matter the noise; we will build it. Christians in this country deserve better, the insults are too much,” he said in Twi.

He further stated that the government should tell the people of Ghana that it is going to use state funds for the construction of the Cathedral.

“Government should be bold and tell us that it is building the Cathedral. If the Christian community does have money, the government should come out boldly and tell the country that it is committing GH¢350 million to build the Cathedral. What will happen if we use GH¢350 million to build the Cathedral? Will people die? What are they telling?” he questioned.

He added that the role of Christianity in the development of Ghana cannot be overestimated, saying that there will be no Ghana without Christianity.

Watch the interview below:



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: