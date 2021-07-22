Nobody in history can match Bawumia’s ‘transformative influence’ on Ghana’s economy – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Benard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi has touted the political and economic genius of Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

To him, no one in the political space in Ghana can be compared to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s choice of a Vice President.



He made this known while speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.



“When you work well God gives you his favour as a credit. Someone like Bawumia is a political and economic giant. In the history of Ghana, we’ve not come across anyone in the political space who has served Ghana in economics than what Dr. Bawumia has done so far,” he said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the head of the economic management team of Ghana ensuring that the country picks itself from slumber after the challenges of COVID-19.



The Vice President has also been touted for his digitization drive across various sectors of the economy and saving the country several millions of cedis that hitherto were lost by the state.