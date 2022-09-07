Nobody is above NPP's Constitution - JFK speaks on Akufo-Addo's endorsement of Eugene Arhin

Justin Frimpong Koduah

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, has admonished any member or supporter of the party who have reservations about President Nana Addo's statements at Awutu Senya West constituency concerning the parliamentary ambition of his Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, to use the appropriate forum to address the matter.

The President publicly declared his support for Eugene Arhin for nurturing an aspiration to contest the Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat.



He stated that his Director of Communications at the Presidency "will do a very good job".



"It is public knowledge that he has the intention of contesting on the ticket of the NPP in 2024. If he is successful in the NPP primaries, nananom, I am confident that he will do a very good job as a Member of Parliament for you. I appeal for all of you to support him if and when that time comes," he added.



President made these statements when he paid a two-day visit to the Central Region.



When asked on "Kokrokoo" show on Peace FM whether he will write to the President to appear before the party's national disciplinary Committee as he did to Hopeson Adorye when the latter professed his allegiance to the Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, as the next NPP flagbearer, the NPP General Secretary refused to give a definite answer but rather intimated that the party has laid down processes for one to follow if he or she thinks the President has contravened their code of conduct.

He explained that the complainant can file a complaint through the constituency disciplinary Committee.



"Nobody is above the constitution," he stated and stressed "if someone thinks what the President said is a breach to the code of conduct, you have the grievances procedure . . . If I have my reservations [my comments] to make about the President's remarks, I know the processes to follow to reply the President . . . but if you have not exhausted that process and come to make comment here, then it means I don't even understand the code of conduct. I'm even breaching it".



He, however, established that in the case of the President, there is a lacuna.



He asked, "How can you say that the President has made some statements you don't agree, then the President is not part of the constituency; so how do you say that the President has said something, therefore you are sending him to the Disciplinary Committee at Awutu Senya?"