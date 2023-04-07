‘Nobody is neutral in this country’ – Hopeson Adorye on Akufo-Addo's new EC appointments

New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye says the brouhaha surrounding the appointment of new Electoral Commissioners is “needless” after insisting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “can appoint anyone depending on their expertise”.

The President swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) at the Jubilee House who are to serve in their new roles till the end of the 2024 elections.



The three new members of the EC are; Dr Peter Appiahene, Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng,



Their appointment has been surrounded with confusion – a section of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed some of the appointees are known members of the NPP.



Dr Peter Appiahene was singled out to be a patron of TESCON, the tertiary education branch of the NPP, and Salima Ahmed Tijani, whose family relations are leading members of the NPP.

Reacting to the allegation, Hopeson Adorye told NEAT FM’s morning show that the argument is inessential.



To him, “Nobody is neutral in this country” – adding, “but if the person is fit for the job, why not?”



He also said, “the constitution does not state qualification of party background. It’s their expertise that is needed for the job, not party colours.”



