0
Menu
News

‘Nobody is neutral in this country’ – Hopeson Adorye on Akufo-Addo's new EC appointments

Video Archive
Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye says the brouhaha surrounding the appointment of new Electoral Commissioners is “needless” after insisting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “can appoint anyone depending on their expertise”.

The President swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) at the Jubilee House who are to serve in their new roles till the end of the 2024 elections.

The three new members of the EC are; Dr Peter Appiahene, Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng,

Their appointment has been surrounded with confusion – a section of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed some of the appointees are known members of the NPP.

Dr Peter Appiahene was singled out to be a patron of TESCON, the tertiary education branch of the NPP, and Salima Ahmed Tijani, whose family relations are leading members of the NPP.

Reacting to the allegation, Hopeson Adorye told NEAT FM’s morning show that the argument is inessential.

To him, “Nobody is neutral in this country” – adding, “but if the person is fit for the job, why not?”

He also said, “the constitution does not state qualification of party background. It’s their expertise that is needed for the job, not party colours.”

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha