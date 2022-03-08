‘Nobody should think about coup’ – Nhyiaeso MP

Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso Counstituency in the Ashanti Region

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Counstituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has advised Ghanaians to stay away from thinking about staging a coup in the country.

According to him, it is not the best practice since it will not only affect party members but will affect innocent lives of all and sundry in the country.



The Lawmaker’s advise follows a recent comment made by the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Professor Raymond Atuguba who said ‘Ghana is currently a fertile place for coup due to the bad economic situation.’



Speaking on TV3 and monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, the MP said “This country if there is coup all of us will suffer. No body should think that maybe it will affect party in government. Don’t even dream of coup, don’t.



He further explained that “Nobody knows the preparation of another person so people shouldn’t think they will sit there and hit scorn on the other people to put defensive mechanism to protect their lives and fundamental, human right, their relatives and friends.”

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the 65th Independence day celebration in Cape Coast on Sunday March 6, 2022, pledged government committment to protect the peace and stability of the country at all times.



“Let us guard jealously the peace and stability we are enjoying. There are some restless spirits amongst us who, seeking to exploit the current difficulties confronting the nation, claim to have lost confidence in our democratic system.



“The great majority of us who are committed to democratic values and institutions will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and deploy all legitimate means in our democracy to maintain our free open system of governance which has respect for human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability,” he noted.