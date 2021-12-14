Nobody would ask you for vaccine card if you stay at home – Sam George chides critics of compulsory vaccination

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Sam George has stated that public health and safety trumps all

Member of Parliament Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has mounted a spirited defence on the decision by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to compulsorily vaccinate persons eligible to do so upon arrival in the country.



The GHS, in a recent vaccine mandate, directed that all unvaccinated Ghanaians and people with residential status who will be returning to the country after 14 days from midnight Monday, December 13, 2021 will be vaccinated on arrival.



Similarly, all persons who are 18 years and above arriving in the country are required to provide evidence of full vaccination for COVID-19.

The move by the GHS is part of efforts to limit the importation of COVID–19, especially the new Omicron variant at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



But this has received public backlash from some prominent personalities including Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who argues that the directive infringes on human rights.



However, reacting to the directive, Sam George tasked critics of the policy to stay at home if they do not want to be asked about their vaccine cards.



“On the vaccines, it is compulsory for all unvaccinated persons seeking to enter Ghana or attend mass public events. Why are people not complaining about the yellow card mandate? If you stay in your house, nobody would ask you for vaccine card. Public health and safety trumps all,” he said in a twitter post.





Sam Nartey George, referencing Section 22 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851, further asserted that the government is clothed with the power to compulsory vaccinate people in the interest of public health.



“The Minister may by executive instrument, generally or with reference to a particular district, area, or place or with respect to a particular class or classes of persons, order the persons to whom the instrument applies who do not produce satisfactory evidence of successful vaccination, to be vaccinated by a public vaccinator, unless in the opinion of the public vaccinator the vaccination would be injurious to health,” he said.





The directive by the Ghana Health Service has today Tuesday December 14, 2021 been fully activated at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).