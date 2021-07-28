Nobody would be spared if found culpable in Ejura shooting incident - Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has stated that no one implicated in the Ejura shooting incident would be left unpunished.

He said this after he had received a-54 page report comprising findings and recommendations on the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Receiving the report, Mr Ambrose Dery said ‘I am happy today to receive the Committee’s report which was chaired by His Lordship. I am hopeful that the Committee has done a good job and will study the report and its findings and recommendations and report appropriately to His Excellency, the President of the Republic.



The Minister urged the good people of Ghana to be determined and have confidence in the government which is committed to promoting peace in the country because security issues affect all.



He also assured Ghanaians that the report will be taken very seriously and at the appropriate time, the report will be made public.



He described the incident as regrettable saying the report would be taken seriously.

He posited that one is proven innocent until proven guilty and the assertions by some sections of the public that they lacked confidence in the Committee to conduct good work was premature.



According to him, after he has finished studying the report, they will come out with their position on the matter.



He expressed his condolence to the families that lost their dear ones in the unfortunate incidents. On behalf of His Excellency, the President, the Minister thanked the Chairman and Committee members, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Service Commanders in the Ashanti Region, the Media, the Chiefs and Elders and all the good people of Ejura for cooperating with the Committee during its Public Hearings.



At the instruction of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, a three-member Ministerial Committee was constituted by the Minister of the Interior to undertake a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of two persons at Ejura.



The Committee was chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson, an Appeal Court Judge and other members of the Committee were Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a Security Expert, and Ms Juliet A. Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbytes and Ms Marie Louise Simmonds, Principal State Attorney as the Secretary to the Committee.