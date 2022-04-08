Noguchi gets genome equipment to help improve identification of virus variants

Prof. Dorothy Yeboah-Manu with the CDC rep examining the equipment

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has applauded the giant strides made by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) in advancing the genomic sequencing for the novel Coronavirus.

According to the team lead of the Africa CDC Institute of Pathogen Genomics, Dr. Sofonias Tessema, the progress the NMIMR has made in such a short period is truly commendable.



“… we are indeed delighted on the great strides made with regards to genomic sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 in a short span of time and look forward to mapping this potential for leveraging the genomic surveillance capacity obtained during the COVID-19 pandemic for priority pathogens for genomic surveillance within the republic of Ghana,” he said.



He made this known during the handing over of a Genomic Sequencing Machine Reagents equipment to the NMIMR in Accra.



He explained that the equipment will become beneficial to the work the NMIMR has been doing in the sub-region, making better its work at detecting variants of viruses.



“Being at the center of the COVID-19 response in Africa, sequencing and genomics is one essential part of that response to identify and detect variants that are circulating on the continent. So, the Africa CDC established a continental program to strengthen laboratories to support sequencing.

“So, this support to Noguchi is part of the bigger program that we have, what we call the African Pathogens Genomics Initiative. The vision is to strengthen laboratories to do sequencing locally. With that approach, the support for Noguchi is not only strengthening the capacity in Ghana, it enables the Ghana health services to be able to identify variants, monitor the circulation of variants, and understand how the virus is evolving in Ghana.



“In addition to the response in Ghana, Noguchi has been at the center of supporting countries in the region, including Togo, Benin, Liberia and Sierra Leone. So, this support is not only for Ghana; it’s for the region,” he said.



Speaking during the event, Prof. Dorothy Yeboah-Manu, the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, explained why there is the need for such an equipment to support the work of the Institute.



“One of the diseases that Noguchi has been studying is tuberculosis. We do a lot more from the basic to the applied and one of the things we do in the basic sciences is to understand the germs that cause TB. And to do that requires a lot of genomic sequencing, to understand the differences in the sequencing of the genomes and why some people are more susceptible to some of the germ variants.



“And why some of the variants that do not cause diseases in other countries cause diseases in Ghana. And the second thing we are doing is to look at what we call zoonotic transmission. You know human beings can get TB from animals like cattle, so we have germs that we’ve isolated from cattle and some that we’ve isolated from humans and we’re doing whole-genome sequencing to understand the genome and the variation to see who is giving who Tuberculosis.

“This is the equipment we’re going to use for the whole genome sequencing for all our TB isolates and currently we’re also doing work whereby we’re looking at the ones that are resistant: what are the genomic mutations that is leading to the drug resistance. When we get such information, what it allows us to do is to contribute to the development of rapid diagnostics that are DNA-based, that could quickly detect the mutations that lead to drug resistance,” she explained.



The Africa CDC Institute of Pathogen Genomics was launched in November 2019 to support the adoption and implementation of the integration of pathogen genomics and bioinformatics into public health surveillance, outbreak detection, and investigations, and to improve disease control and prevention in Africa.







