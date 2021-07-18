Noguchi to offer free Hepatitis screening for Ghanaians

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that causes liver cancer and other health problems

• World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every July 28

• It is to raise awareness about the disease and for people to get tested



• On July 28 this year, there will be a free Hepatitis screening at the University of Ghana banking square at 10am



Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has announced a free health screening exercise for Ghanaians on July 28, 2021.



The free hepatitis B screening will take place at the University of Ghana banking square at 10am.



The yet to be taken move forms part of efforts to commemorate World Hepatitis Day to enhance the awareness of the disease; an inflammation of the liver that causes liver cancer and other health problems.

The World Hepatitis Day will be on the theme, “With a person dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness – even in the current COVID-19 crisis – we can’t wait to act on viral hepatitis.”



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Noguchi described Hepatitis as a silent killer.



It is for this reason that the medical centre is entreating Ghanaians to partake in the free screening exercise to know that status.



“10 days more to World Hepatitis Day!!!!!!! Spread the word, Get involved. Free screening at the UG banking square on 28th of July. Get tested, make a decision. Hepatitis is a silent killer! Hepatitis Can’t wait!!,” the post read.



