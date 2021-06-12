Noise over composition of Akufo-Addo’s cabinet 'much ado about nothing - Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, editor-in-chief at large of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has said the debate over the composition of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s cabinet ministers is needless.

Speaking on Asaase Radio Friday 11 June 2021, the veteran editor said the president has the prerogative to decide which of his ministers would constitute his cabinet list based on his vision for the country.



Political watchers have criticised the absence of Albert Kan-Dapaah, minister of national security and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, minister of communication and digitilisation on the list made available to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



However, reacting to the news, Baako Jnr said “it’s not an obligation” on the president to appoint specific ministers to his cabinet, adding the debate is unnecessary.



“I’ve been surprised by the media discussion on the issue because cabinet is an advisory body to the president. I know ordinarily for some political pundits or analysts they would want to hear the national security minister is part of the list including interior and defence.



“It’s like a convention of a sort. It is not an obligation. It is not stated in black and white. Of all the ministers apart from the attorney general that is captured in the constitution, no other minister is captured there and it’s for a good reason,” the seasoned journalist told show host Kojo Mensah.

He added: “So for me it’s much ado about nothing. There is no provision for the president to come and explain why he is constituting his cabinet the way he’s done. There is so much noise out there; some good, some bad. The president has constituted his cabinet based on his vision. I’ve been listening to some analysts and it’s as if something huge has happened.”



On his part, Professor Ransford Gyampo, an associate professor in the political science department of the University of Ghana said he concurs with Baako Jnr’s submission.



“The composition reflects the vision and focus of the president. The bit about the national security minister, if you check the previous lists officially his name has never been part of cabinet,” he said.



The new cabinet comprises new entrants Godfred Yeboah Dame, attorney general and minister of justice, Samuel Abu Jinapor, minister of lands and natural resources, Mavis Hawa Koomson, minister of fisheries and aquaculture and Francis Asenso-Boakye, minister for works and housing.



Others are Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul.