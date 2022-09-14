Nolopi-Aborlove Assemblyman appeal to Akufo-Addo for good roads

File Photo: Bad roads

The Assemblyman for Nolopi-Aborlove electoral area in the Keta Municipality, Mr. Simon Awadzi, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to construct the only ‘Gold Coast road’ which have been left unconstructed in Ghana.

He said roads such as Anyarko, which leads to Nolopi, Aborlove, Afife, Tsiyinu and Dzodze, are in bad condition and required urgent attention.



Mr. Awadzi said the government need to support the efforts of the residents by fixing the roads, whose current state was making life unbearable for the users.



He made the comment in relation to the two days working tour by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the Volta Region where the southern part of the region was not included in his itinerary.



Mr. Awadzi stated, “our roads are a problem because when it rains, people get stuck and vehicles get damaged. The situation also poses a risk to lives. In the case of an emergency, the bad road network makes it difficult to have access to health care facilities on time.

“Several efforts were made to draw government attention to the challenges but to no avail. I am therefore appealing to our president to include our twin town that shares borders with Afife where he was installed a developmental Chief into his itinerary’.



Mr. Awadzi said "motorists patronize mechanic workshops and vulcanizes on daily basis because of the heavy wear and tear on their vehicles as they ply the routes in the state,”.



He described the present condition of road infrastructure in Aborlove -Nolopi and the adjoining communities as very poor, saying that vehicles that usually assist their residents in transporting their wares from source have tripled the cost of transportation which was attributed to the effects of the bad road on their vehicles.



“The residents bear the cost because we cannot carry our goods on our heads. We usually trade locally on native market days in rural areas so it is really bad for us. I pray that President Akufo-Addo will consider women traders to build lasting roads,” Mr. Awadzi said.