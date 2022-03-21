0
Menu
News

Nomination forms for constituency and regional elections to be uploaded online - John Boadu

John Boadu 620x406 General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said that nomination forms for the constituency and regional level elections will be uploaded online.

Speaking to party members in the Eastern Region, the General Secretary indicated that this decision has come about as a result of the decision the National Council took a few weeks ago to make nomination forms accessible to all party members interested in vying for positions.

“As it was done with the Electoral Area Elections, nomination forms for Constituency and Regional Elections will go online. This, we believe, will curb the perennial issues of prospective aspirants being denied forms by some party officers,” he said.

He further explained that the decision to avail the nomination forms online for the electoral area elections has helped reduced if not eradicated completely the disruptions usually seen in such elections.

“The party uploading the Electoral Area forms online has brought transparency and peace to the exercise. We believe that if same is replicated in the Constituency and Regional Elections, we shall be spared of complaints of non-availability of forms or the deliberate acts by some party officers to deny aspiring candidates these forms,” John Boadu told the party members.

The NPP, he emphasised, has gone digital already and efforts will be made to ensure that this is sustained and improved as the months go by.

The NPP is conducting elections in the various electoral areas as the polling station elections have already been held, except in a few constituencies.

The party is set to conduct elections in the various constituencies and the regions in the coming months before the National Executives’ elections are held in July.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria
I’ll sue the military band if the man I slapped isn’t arrested - Afia Schwarzenegger
'I'm safe in the custody of my own people' - Slain L/Cpl Nyame's words to girlfriend
Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app
Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah earns late Black Stars call-up
Partey gifts Gabby Otchere-Darko Arsenal jersey