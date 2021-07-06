Nominations for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards open

Nominations are unlimited and are open from today to August 31

After a successful launch on July 1, organisers of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards have opened nominations for the people's choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.

The public can nominate via three channels, www.ghanaweb.com where forms would be uploaded randomly; email, awards@ghanaweb.com; and a yet to be announced shortcode for those offline.



Nominations are unlimited and they open from today and end on August 31, 2021. Voting will commence after shortlisting in September and end in December when the main event would take place.



Below are the seventeen categories and their criteria to guide your nominations: