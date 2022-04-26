Non-Muslims won’t die from touching a Quran – Sheikh dispels wildly held misconception

Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu is guest on The LowDown

Misconceptions about Islam addressed on The LowDown



The LowDown airs on GhanaWeb



Contrary to some wildly held beliefs, Founder of Al-islaah Centre Ghana, Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, has stated that it is not wrong for a non-Muslim to touch the Quran.



The Shiekh appearing on GhanaWeb’s flagship programme The LowDown spoke about several misconceptions about the Islamic belief and dispelled same.



As part of widely held belief about Islam, some people believe that a non-Muslim touching the holy book of the Islamic faith equates to a lack of respect for the religion and attracts several spiritual repercussions including death.

But speaking to Akwei Ismail Akwei, the Sheikh stated that such a belief has no basis.



"The Quran is not some magical book or some strange book that if you touch.....I think apart from the Bible, the Quran is the most published book in the world and has been translated into many languages but the Quran itself is in the Arabic language. We have Arab Christians. there is one Arab Christian he is called Anish Shorosh, if he comes to debate Muslims he brings the Arabic Quran and reads it in the Arabic Language. So there is nothing wrong with a non-Muslim touching the Quran."



“You won’t vanish, you won’t die, you won’t be struck down by anything and you won't get lost, you won't fall sick. There is nothing like that,” he stated.



In the same vein, Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu said there is nothing negative about a non-Muslim using a 'buta'.



“Nothing is going to happen to you. I have Christian friends who have buta in their homes because if they go to toilet, they use it to wash themselves. So, there is nothing, the buta doesn’t have any religious significance. You can just get a tin for you to perform your ablution with. If you have a tap, you just open the tap and perform your ablution. But the buta doesn’t have any religious significance,” he stated.

Among other misconceptions, the Shiekh outlined and dispelled various misconceptions around the Islamic religion.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



