Non-Teaching Staff in College of Education to strike from April 11

Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana to go on strike

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana has served noticed to embark on an indefinite strike starting from Monday, 11 April 2022, across all 46 public Colleges of Education in the country.

Their concerns are:



1. Wrong placement of first degree holders



2. Non-payment of migration arrears



3. Exclusion of payment of generic allowances



4. Partial payment of office holding allowances

5. Non-payment of interim market premium arrears



The association said its decision to strike has been necessitated by the continuous disregard of their concerns which is affecting the welfare of its members.



The association in a statement noted that since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find solutions to their concerns except for the partial payment of office holding allowances.



The statement said they have no option than to strike to press home their demand for better conditions.