None of the 11 presidential hopefuls can change this country – Kufour Foundation CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kufour Foundation, Professor Baffour Agyeman- Duah has stated that all the aspirants hoping to become the next president of Ghana do not posses the character to change the prospects of the nation.

“My sincere opinion is that none of them will come and change Ghana. That is my honest assessment, none of the 11 people will come and change Ghana for progress,” Prof Duah stated on Top FM’s Final Point during an interview.



According to him, prospects of the next president of Ghana succeeding is low due to the existing political system.



“Do you know why I am saying that? Because they are working through a corrupted system. So when you come through that system to become president you cannot do it. It is as simple as that.



“I tell you; they are all going to promise as they have already started doing but when they come to power, the system they will inherit as leaders will cripple them. They know it and when they come, they will not have the courage to change that system,” he added.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential race, the opposition National Democratic Congress has elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer.



The ruling New Patriotic Party on the other hand has approved ten candidates for an August preliminary vote before the November 4, 2023, congress where a flagbearer will be elected for the party.



However according to Prof Duah who is the CEO of the foundation of former President John Agyekum Kufour, all the candidates from the two leading political parties are bound to fail due to the existing political structures.



“As the person is coming, do you know the number of contractors whose money are going to fund him and if he wins do is it not the same contractor they are going to award contracts to whether they competent on not?” he questioned.





