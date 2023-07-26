None of the NPP candidates can match up to me – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Former President of Ghana and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is optimistic of winning the 2024 elections rubbishing any threat posed by any of the ten New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer aspirants.

He believes that the NPP does not have any new message for the people of Ghana.



“The first thing to note is that they are all going to run on the legacy of Nana Akufo-Addo. They are all inheritors of the mess that they have created for Ghanaians. They are not running on any new record.



"I don’t see who is going to be more difficult than the other. Let them choose, it’s their prerogative to choose and when they choose, we will engage. I don’t think any of them will be more difficult than the other,” he said in an interview with KSM



He was certain that whoever emerges as the winner of the internal election will be no match for the NDC considering the records they will be canvassing for votes with.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will in November choose a leader for the party as it goes into the 2024 election.



The party before November will cut down the number of contestants in the election to five. The political party is hoping to retain power in 2024 to break the eight-year cycle.



The Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye-led vetting committee last week cleared all 10 presidential aspirants who filed their nomination forms for the special Electoral College election.



The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



