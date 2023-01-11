None of the NPP presidential aspirants deserves to be president – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has posited that the leading candidates in the flagbearership race of the ruling New Patriotic Party do not deserve to be president of Ghana.

According to him, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, all of whom have either indicated the intention or been tipped to contest in the NPP presidential primaries, have contributed to the mess the country is in now and cannot exonerate themselves.



Speaking in an Adom TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi added that their records in the current government show that they will put Ghana in deeper trouble in the event that one of them becomes president.



“Dr Owusu Afriyie says he wants to be president with an agriculture sector growth rate of 0.7 percent. Alan Kyerematen, who led the so-called One District, One Factory, supervised the decrease in the growth rate of the manufacturing sector from 7.9 percent to 4.5 percent. Can people like this be president?



“As for Bawumia, we don’t even know where he is hiding now. The Ghana cedi has lost its way; a dollar is now sold for GHC 12. He was the one who said the strength of a country’s economy is determined by the strength of its currency. He has failed miserably,” he said in Twi.



The NDC communications officer also criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to listen to the cry of Ghanaians to reduce the size of his government and cut down expenditure.

He added the president is asking Ghanaians to sacrifice a lot while he and his appointees continue to live lavishly.



Watch the interview in the video below:





IB/DA