Nonperformance led to drop in NPP’s numbers in 2020 polls – CDD

NPP's loss was a form of punishment

A survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that nonperformance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers in the 7th parliament led to a drastic reduction in their number after the December 7 elections.

The survey revealed that the NPP MPs engaged in a bad campaign leading to a reduction in their number.



“Our respondents attribute the loss of seats by the NPP as a result of the NPP's MPs non-performance, the NPP’s bad campaign, and the non-performance of their candidates.



“Our respondents attribute the gains the NDC made in the parliamentary elections as to the NPPs MPs non-performance, the NDC’s campaign and the performance of their candidates, and a way of punishing the NPP for nonperformance,” the survey said.

Prior to the elections last year, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 106 seats in Parliament as against the 169 of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



After the elections, both parties secured 137-137 seats each with one independent lawmaker.