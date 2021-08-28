Norsaac commended for training teachers on RHE

Participants of the training

Source: GNA

Norsaac, a civil society organisation, has been commended for partnering with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to train some teachers in the Northern and North East Regions to effectively deliver Reproductive Health Education (RHE) to students.

Abdulai Abdul Salam, School Health Education Programme Coordinator at the Zabzugu District Education Directorate, and Mohammed Yazidu, Training and Development Officer at the Gushegu Municipal Education Directorate, who gave the commendation, said the training had broadened the knowledge of the teachers to better handle the RHE lessons for students in the area.



They gave the commendation after series of training organised by Norsaac, for selected teachers and technical teams of GES in some Junior High Schools (JHS) in three districts on how to use the alternative manual to facilitate lessons on RHE amongst their students.



The manual, developed by Norsaac, has practical tools, which the teachers can use as icebreakers during lessons to discuss issues related to RHE with students as part of efforts to integrate such lessons amongst them.



A total of 65 teachers and technical teams from the three districts including Gushegu, Zabzugu, and Mamprugu-Moaduri located in the Northern and North East Regions participated in the trainings, which were held in their various districts.



The training formed part of the RHE project being implemented by Norsaac with support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation to deliver quality RHE to students at the JHS level.



This is to help reduce teenage pregnancy, sexual and gender-based violence, and bullying in schools.

Mr Salam said by enhancing the knowledge of the teachers, which would ensure that they effectively handled the lessons, “The students will now know how to protect themselves, it will reduce teenage pregnancy in the area.”



Mr Yazidu said the teachers demonstrated understanding of the tools used for the training and their readiness to integrate them into their lessons for the benefit of the students.



He said the lessons on RHE were necessary because of the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the area, which most of the time, forced girls to drop out of school.



They, therefore, encouraged the teachers to share the knowledge with other colleagues to ensure that many students would benefit from the lessons to create awareness amongst them on their health issues in terms of sexuality.



They also encouraged parents to always contact the schools for any clarifications on this innovative RHE project.