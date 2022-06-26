0
North East: One dead following clash between two communities

File photo | Police officers were deployed and have since restored calm

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One person died following a clash between two communities in the Yonyo District in the North East Region on Friday, June 24, 2022.

It is reported that fifteen other persons sustained different degrees of injuries as a result of the dispute.

They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

A team of police personnel deployed to the area have managed to restore calm.

