North East: One dead following clash between two communities

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
One person died following a clash between two communities in the Yonyo District in the North East Region on Friday, June 24, 2022.
It is reported that fifteen other persons sustained different degrees of injuries as a result of the dispute.
They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
A team of police personnel deployed to the area have managed to restore calm.
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Fake police officer granted GHC70,000 bail over fraud
- ‘Questionable’ standards used in Police recruitment – Prof Gyampo claims
- Kumasi SHS shooting: Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
- Publicise report on Islamic SHS shooting - Peace Council, Small Arms Commission to Police
- Politicians pushing crooks into police service to protect their interests - Criminologist
- Read all related articles