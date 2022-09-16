North East Region: Ghana Fire Service Regional Office flooded, office appeal for support

The regional of the Ghana Fire Service

Correspondence from North East Region

The regional office of the Ghana Fire Service in the North East Region has been flooded after a heavy downpour in the early hours of Thursday, September 15th, 2022.



The torrential rain, which started between the hours of 9 AM and 10 AM, lasted over two hours, forcing the residents to stay indoors.



The regional office, which has been in a deplorable state for quite a few years, continues to deteriorate but has not caught the attention of duty bearers to get it renovated.



The Ghana Fire Service Regional Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade II (ACFO II) Stanley Nusetor-Elikplim, lamented the poor working environment that is affecting the administrative works of the service to GhanaWeb.



The downpour, which lasted over two hours, has exposed and caused extra damage to documents and other relevant materials in the office.



Officers who have come to work are somewhat seeking protection in nearby houses because their offices have been taken over by the rainwater.

The floods seemed to have receded at the time GhanaWeb visited the place, but the commander says the situation is normal anytime it rains, yet authorities are not showing any concern or sigh of relief.



The Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade II (ACFO II) Stanley Nusetor-Elikplim, is therefore appealing to the government and philanthropists to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the Ghana Fire Service command to enable them to carry out their administrative work effectively.



"This is the situation we have here, we have a very bad environment here anytime it rains. We are calling on the authorities to come and help us. We hope that the best come out of it," he said.



He also bemoaned that the offices are affected and in a bad state due to the penetration of rainwater whenever it rains.



He says they are facing the challenges of flooding in the yard for a long period of time, and they cannot be working in such an environment when the authorities are looking at it.



"We cannot be battling with this situation for a very long time, and this is the right time to fix these loops because anytime it rains, this is the situation we always faced. Even over the top there, everybody has to get up because we have stormy rain coming in. So we are pleading with the authorities to come to our aid," he appealed.