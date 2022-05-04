North East Regional Minister calls on Muslims to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr with modesty and unity

Mr. Yidana Zakaria is with the people of Nalerigu

Muslims across the globe after embarking on the thirty days of fasting and prayers were congregated at some vantage places to welcome the month of Shawwal by observing the Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers.

The North East Regional minister who represents the president in the region with his entourage also observed the special day with the people of Nalerigu, the regional capital.



The minister, Mr. Yidana Zakaria who joined them to observe this auspicious day has urged Muslims in the region to celebrate the day with modesty and unity in other to welcome more developmental projects to the new region.



Meanwhile, some groups of Muslims observed the auspicious day in some parts of the country on the 2nd of May, 2022 while some also celebrated it on the 3rd of May, 2022.



The Minister speaking on the Eid-Ul-Fitr grounds has implored the celebrants to celebrate the day with modesty, peace, and unity to leverage development in the region.

"Today is the day of celebration but as we celebrate, let's celebrate with caution, let's celebrate with modesty, because sometimes in our celebrations when we get excited we can run into problems. We are a people united for a common purpose so I want to call on everybody to preach the same word of unity, let us come together and work to develop our new region", he urged.



He reiterated that all the government appointees in the North East Region will work to the best of their ability, but anyone who wants to use a public office for personal gains by amassing wealth should expect to be replaced by someone who would like to work hard for the development of the region instead.



"We have been appointed as political leaders, we cannot do our work without the support of the people. So all down the way, we need everybody to give us that support. It has always been my prayer that those who are truly yet to serve the people of Mamprugu may the almighty God guide and protect them. Those who would also want to serve their own personal parochial interest to the detriment of the wider population, if they continue not to serve the interest of the people, it is always better for us to find a substitute who can serve the people to the best his ability", Yidana Zakaria added.



The minister called on the religious leaders in the North East Region to pray for peace and unity as it is the foundation of development in everything one undertakes.