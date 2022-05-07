North East: Two Nigerians, Ghanaian arrested over plot to kill NPP regional poll candidate

File photo of a person in handcuffs

Two Nigerians; Karim Atito Godstime and Seidu Ado Bala, are among three suspects arrested over a failed plot to murder a New Patriotic Party stalwart in the North East Region, official documents show.

A third suspect, Amadu Alhassan is a Community Police recruit in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region.



They were arrested by the police in Walewale on the Tamale Highway at Kokubila in possession an AK 47 assault rifle with ammunition fully loaded, a foreign-made pistol and five mobile phones.



Although the police did not provide details of the victim’s identity, the suspects have disclosed that they were hired to kill this top official who is contesting the regional chairmanship slot ahead of the ruling party’s internal elections in the North East Region.

The suspects who were remanded into police custody on Thursday were brought to the circuit court in Tamale the next day where they made this shocking revelation.



“They maintained that they were hired by one Alhaji Shani Mohammed Seidu to kill one of his opponents in the upcoming NPP regional executive contest. They added that he provided them with guns and ammunitions for this operations”, a police statement had said.



The court has since issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of Alhaji Shani Mohammed Seidu for questioning.