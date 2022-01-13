North Kwesimintsim: Lady stabbed mulitple times, phone stone

The suspected thief trailed her and allegedly attacked her

A 20-year-old lady has allegedly been stabbed multiple times by a suspected thief over the refusal to hand over her Tecno Pop 5 model phone.

The victim, Augustina Andrews is a resident of North Kwesimintsim, a suburb of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis who was returning home from work when she was attacked.



She disclosed that her siblings had warned her not to use that route because it was dangerous.



However, she ignored the advice and used the route because she claimed it was a shortcut.



The victim reportedly use the touch light of her phone as light because the route was dark and the streetlights were not functioning.

The suspected thief trailed her and allegedly attacked her.



Augustina indicated she was discovered by some neighbours in a pool of blood as they helped and transported her to the Jemima Crentsil Hospital in Anaji for medical attention.



Residents of North Kwesimintsim are pleading with the city authorities to intervene by mounting street lights in their area.



They also want the Police to deploy personnel to the area.