North Tongu DCE presents dual desks to schools

Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu making the presentation

Source: GNA

Mr Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, the District Chief Executive for North Tongu in the Volta Region has presented a total of 200 metallic dual desks to some selected schools across the district.

The move was aimed at providing adequate furniture for an enhanced standard of education in the area.



Mr Fenu, in a brief address to hand over the furniture, thanked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic for the continuous support of education in the country.



He indicated that his outfit through the District Education Directorate selected the schools from the six traditional areas in the district to benefit from the gesture.



He gave the assurance that the Government would continue to support education in the area.



He also pledged his preparedness to support every activity that would promote education in the district.

Mr Fenu further admonished all headteachers to take good care of the desks so they could meet their intended purposes.



Mrs Isabella Ayimey, North Tongu District Director of Education, thanked the Government and the DCE for the donation.



She also cautioned the headteachers to ensure the desks would be given proper care.



Mrs Ayimey also appealed to the DCE to provide more desks for the other schools in dire need of them.



Mr Glover, headteacher of Dadome D.A Basic Primary School, on behalf of his colleagues thanked the DCE for the kind gesture.