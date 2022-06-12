0
Northern Region: Desist from indiscriminate bush burning – Mireku Duker on Green Ghana

George Mireku Duker 844 Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In the Northern region, residents are being urged to desist from indiscriminate bush burning, which could render the Green Ghana initiative futile.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker in an interview with GBC News in Tamale during the tree planting disclosed that one million trees are to be planted in the Northern Region.

He mentioned cassia, mahogany, and teak as some tree species being planted, noting that these trees are drought resistant and therefore good for the Northern climate.

The Deputy Minister joined the Northern Regional Minister, staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, and the Ghana Armed Forces to plant trees at various locations across Tamale.

At the northern Command Headquarters, the GOC for Northern Command Brigadier General Moses Mohammed Aryee revealed that the Command is targeting two thousand seedlings this year.

Despite efforts being made, the region still faces the menace of wildfires. Therefore, addressing this menace is key to the success of the program.

